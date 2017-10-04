Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Starts week with limited showing

Crabtree (chest) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Crabtree also logged a limited showing last Wednesday and Thursday, but was held out Friday and eventually listed as doubtful for Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos. The wideout's return to practice this week supports head coach Jack Del Rio's optimism that Crabtree will return for the Week 5 game against the Ravens. Crabtree devoured the Baltimore secondary in 2015 and 2016, but he'd be facing a much-improved unit this time around, while having the disadvantage of backup quarterback E.J. Manuel filling in for Derek Carr (back).