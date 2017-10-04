Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Starts week with limited showing
Crabtree (chest) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Crabtree also logged a limited showing last Wednesday and Thursday, but was held out Friday and eventually listed as doubtful for Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos. The wideout's return to practice this week supports head coach Jack Del Rio's optimism that Crabtree will return for the Week 5 game against the Ravens. Crabtree devoured the Baltimore secondary in 2015 and 2016, but he'd be facing a much-improved unit this time around, while having the disadvantage of backup quarterback E.J. Manuel filling in for Derek Carr (back).
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected back against Ravens•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 4•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Iffy for Week 4 after missing practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Involvement limited Thursday•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...