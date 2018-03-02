Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Still in flux
Crabtree's future with the Raiders is uncertain, even after general manager Reggie McKenzie suggested that the wideout is part of the team's plans, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Oakland may want to retain the 30-year-old wideout, but that doesn't necessarily mean the team is willing to keep him around at his 2018 salary of $7 million. Coming off a season in which he managed just 6.1 yards per target, Crabtree may be asked to accept a pay cut, or at least some form of restructure.
