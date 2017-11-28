Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Suspended two games

Crabtree was suspended Monday two games without pay for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crabtree got into an altercation with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on Sunday that resulted in punches thrown by both players. Talib was also suspended two games, though it's likely both will appeal. If the suspension stands, Crabtree will miss Week 13 and Week 14 -- the first week of the fantasy playoffs in most formats. Seth Roberts figures to step into the starting lineup in Crabtree's absence.