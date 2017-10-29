Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Tallies 83 yards

Crabtree caught five of 10 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo.

Crabtree saw at least seven passes come his way for the fourth consecutive game. Despite all of the, deserved, accolades garnered by Amari Cooper last season, Crabtree actually led the duo in catches and touchdowns in 2016. His rapport with Derek Carr is similarly paying off thus far this season as he leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. Though not quite as esteemed, Crabtree is probably the Raiders receiver you want on a week-to-week basis, especially given Cooper's struggles.