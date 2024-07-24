Gallup is slated to retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is a surprising move, as Gallup agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Raiders during the offseason and was projected fourth on the wide receiver depth chart. After a promising start to his career in Dallas, failed to replicate those types of numbers in recent years and was looking for a fresh start in Las Vegas. His career now looks to be coming to an end prior to his seventh season.