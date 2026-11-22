With Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mayer is in line to see an expanded role in Week 11.

Mayer has already carved out his share of looks in the team's passing game, but the absence of Bowers -- who leads the Raiders with 70 targets and 50 catches in eight games played -- creates a big void at tight end on Sunday. In that context, Mayer figures to see added volume versus Denver and represents a viable pivot option for those who roster Bowers, or are otherwise in need of help at the position with six teams on bye.