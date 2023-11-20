Mayer secured four of five targets for 46 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie tight end teamed up with first-year teammate Aidan O'Connell to tie for third in receptions and targets while posting his second-highest catch and yardage tallies of his young career. Mayer has multiple receptions in all three games of O'Connell's current starting stint, and he could fill a solid role again in a Week 12 home matchup against a Chiefs defense that has done a very good job of limiting wide receiver production.