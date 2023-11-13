Mayer caught three of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Mayer appeared to be having another quiet game while sitting at two catches for 12 yards to begin the fourth quarter. That was before the 22-year-old hauled in the game's lone touchdown on a short reception in the final period to secure victory for the Raiders. The second-round rookie still finished below 20 receiving yards for the fourth straight week despite scoring his first touchdown on the year. Mayer's first score could generate some looks from managers in deeper formats on waivers this week, but his current small role on offense coupled with the lingering presence of veteran backup Austin Hooper (1-7-0) limits the rookie's potential heading into next Sunday's tilt against Miami.