Mayer (toe) didn't practice Thursday.

In the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Dec. 14, Mayer caught four of his five targets for 39 yards and a TD, but now he's dealing with a toe issue ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs. The 2023 second-rounder has two more chances to practice ahead of Week 16 action, but if he's out or limited versus Kansas City, Austin Hooper would be in line to see added tight end snaps.