Mayer caught two passes for 13 yards on four targets in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

He once again played ahead of Austin Hooper, as the rookie tight end out-snapped the eight-year veteran 46 to 22, but Mayer's volume was disappointing while wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers saw a combined 25 targets from quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell. Mayer will look to take better advantage of his recently expanded role against the Lions in Week 8, and he would likely benefit from the potential return of Jimmy Garoppolo (back) under center.