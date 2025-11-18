Mayer caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Mayer played 77 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps as they continue leaning into 12 personnel, but his 4.3 yards per reception marked a season low, and fellow tight end Brock Bowers paced the team in receiving with a 7-72-0 line on 12 targets. Expect a similar level of involvement for Mayer against the Browns in Week 12.