Raiders' Michael Mayer: Earns three targets in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.
Mayer has not caught more than one pass in a single contest since Week 11, though he played 36 of 54 offensive snaps for the Raiders on Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Brock Bowers paced the team with five receptions on as many targets for 33 yards and a score.
