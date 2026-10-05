Mayer caught eight of 10 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Mayer led the Raiders in catches while finishing four receiving yards and one target shy of Brock Bowers' team-high totals. Kirk Cousins has relied heavily on his tight ends in the passing game, and even third-stringer Ian Thomas got in on the fun with a 27-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Bowers will continue to lead the position group in Week 5 against the Patriots, but Mayer remains an integral part of Vegas' offense as well.