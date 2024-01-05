Mayer (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Broncos, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Mayer's rookie season will end with three consecutive absences. Austin Hooper should continue to fill in as Vegas' top tight end against a Denver defense that has struggled to defend the position. Mayer finishes his first NFL campaign with 27 catches on 40 targets for 304 yards and two touchdowns.