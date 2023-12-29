Coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Mayer (toe) will more than likely remain out Sunday against the Colts, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Mayer missed Monday's win over Kansas City due to a toe injury and hasn't been able to participate in practice leading up to Sunday's game in Indianapolis. The rookie tight end's status won't be confirmed until Friday's injury report, but it looks like Austin Hooper and Zach Gentry will be Vegas' only healthy tight ends against the Colts.