Mayer recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

The Raiders didn't get much going through the air, but Mayer was responsible for the majority of the limited production. He led the team in every receiving statistic and logged five receptions of at least 11 yards. This was easily Mayer's most productive game of the season -- which came in the absence of Brock Bowers (knee) -- and he should be a favorite target of Kenny Pickett in Week 18 against the Chiefs.