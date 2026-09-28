Mayer caught all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints.

Brock Bowers made his season debut after recovering from minor knee surgery and made an immediate statement with a 10-116-1 line on 13 targets, but Mayer didn't vanish completely from the game plan as a receiver and hauled in his first score of the year in the second quarter. The three targets were still a season low for Mayer, after he compiled a 9-55-0 line on 11 looks from Kirk Cousins during Bowers' absence. As long as Bowers remains healthy, Mayer will struggle to make a consistent impact.