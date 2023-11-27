Mayer caught two of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Kansas City.

Mayer tied slot receiver Hunter Renfrow for third in team targets Sunday with each player recording four apiece. The rookie tight end has seen his role increase over the Raiders' last three games by averaging 4.7 targets while catching his first touchdown over that span. Mayer will look to continue developing in a starting role when Las Vegas returns from its bye to face the Vikings on Dec. 10.