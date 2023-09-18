Mayer caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Mayer's first NFL reception came on the final play of the first half Sunday, but he failed to earn another target throughout the remainder of the contest, while fellow tight end Austin Hooper caught two passes for 20 yards. The TE duo has yet to find the end zone through the Raiders' first two games, but red-zone looks could be available against the Steelers in Week 3 if Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are unable to clear the league's concussion protocol.