Mayer secured all four targets for 38 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Mayer enjoyed a slightly bigger role than expected in the second half following Brock Bowers' exit with a knee injury. Bowers ultimately downplayed the issue after the game and said he was pushing to get back into the contest, so Mayer, who entered the day as the clear-cut No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end, is expected to revert to that role in a Week 2 home matchup against the Chargers on Monday night, Sept. 15.