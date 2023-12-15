Mayer brought in four of five targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

The rookie tight end finished second in receptions and targets on the night, although well behind Davante Adams in both categories. Mayer rounded out his night with the second touchdown catch of his career, an 11-yard grab in the second quarter. Mayer heads into a Week 16 road showdown against the Chiefs on Christmas Day with a pair of four-reception tallies in the last four games.