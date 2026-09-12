Mayer signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Raiders on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The deal includes $30 million guaranteed, and the $15 million APY ranks fourth among current tight ends. Mayer has operated as the Raiders' TE2 for the past couple of seasons, but the fourth-year pro is expected to operate in an expanded role Sunday against the Dolphins in the absence of Brock Bowers, who is expected to miss at least one or two games after undergoing a meniscus trim procedure Tuesday. Mayer finished the 2025 regular season with 35 catches (on 50 targets) for 328 yards and a touchdown across 13 games.