Mayer is expected to remain a focal point of the Las Vegas passing attack Sunday against the Chiefs with top tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and top receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) inactive for the contest, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bowers is missing his third straight game, but Mayer will be stepping in as the No. 1 tight end for just the second consecutive contest, after the Notre Dame product had previously sat out losses to the Bears in Week 4 and the Colts in Week 5 due to a concussion. In his return to action for this past Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans, Mayer played 56 of 61 snaps on offense on his way to amassing a 5-50-1 receiving line on seven targets. The Raiders had Meyers available for that contest, but his absence for Week 7 along with Bowers' could free up even more volume for Mayer. The 24-year-old thus projects as a solid lineup option this week for fantasy managers looking for a Bowers replacement or otherwise in need of an alternative at the position.