Raiders' Michael Mayer: Hurts ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns after sustaining an ankle injury.
Before his departure from the contest, Mayer caught his only target for 14 yards. In his absence, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon are available to handle TE reps behind Brock Bowers.
