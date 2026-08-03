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Raiders' Michael Mayer: Hurts nose Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mayer left practice early Monday with a nose injury, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

While McFadden describes the tight end's issue as a "busted nose," coach Klint Kubiak noted after Monday's practice that Mayer should be fine. That said, it's possible the 2023 second-rounder's practice participation will be impacted some by the issue in the short term. When healthy, Mayer is set to work behind star tight end Brock Bowers, but with the Raiders' WR corps a work in progress, the team's offense could feature frequent two-TE formations, a context that may result in a degree of fantasy utility for Mayer in deeper formats.

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