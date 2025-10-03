Mayer (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The Raiders are listing their top two tight ends as questionable for the contest, as Brock Bowers (knee) is also taking a designation into Sunday after managing just one limited practice this week. Mayer, meanwhile, was a limited participant throughout the week, but if he can clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's contest, he could be in line for a prominent role in the event that Bowers sits. If both Bowers and Mayer end up sitting out, however, the Raiders would be left with Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon as their healthy options at the position.