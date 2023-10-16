Mayer brought in five of his six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Mayer followed up his career high 39 receiving yards from Week 5 by nearly doubling that mark in the win over New England. Part of the rookie's increased usage came as a response to the opposition focusing on star wideout Davante Adams (2-29-0) on Sunday, which opened up room for Mayer to operate in the middle of the field. The 2023 second round pick has garnered nine targets over his last two games after totaling two through the first four games of the season. Mayer is still on the lower end of the fantasy tight end spectrum, but that could change with another productive outing against the Bears next Sunday.