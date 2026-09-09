Mayer appears lined up to take on a pronounced role as the Raiders' top tight end in Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins after Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday and is expected to be out for "a game or two," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowers missed five games in 2025 due to a PCL injury and bone bruise in his left knee, and Mayer suited up in four of those contests and logged 90-plus-percent snap shares in all of them. In those four games, Mayer put together an 18-196-1 receiving line on 24 targets, a level of production that could make him an appealing lineup option in both DFS and season-long leagues in Week 1.