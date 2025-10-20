Mayer brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Mayer drew a second consecutive start in place of Brock Bowers (knee), but his numbers paled in comparison to the 5-50-1 line on seven targets he'd generated against the Titans in his first turn with the first unit. Mayer's run as the top tight end may have come to an end Sunday, considering Bowers is expected to be healthy enough to play in a Week 9 home matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 2 following a Week 8 bye.