Mayer "looked impressive" while making his fair share of catches during Monday's practice, according to Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Mayer still needs to improve on his blocking, but the 2023 second-rounder's pass-catching ability figures to lead to a role in the Raiders' offense from the get-go this coming season. With the team having traded Darren Waller to the Giants in March, there are TE snaps and targets available for both Mayer and free-agent addition Austin Hooper. While a time-share figures to be in play early on, it's quite plausible that the rookie's fantasy utility increases as the campaign progresses.