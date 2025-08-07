Mayer has been a standout of the early portion of Las Vegas' training camp, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

Mayer's room for growth and involvement in the Raiders' offense are severely capped due to the presence of second-year standout Brock Bowers, whom McFadden also notes has displayed one of the most dynamic connections with new quarterback Geno Smith of all Las Vegas' offensive personnel. That said, Mayer himself said earlier this offseason that he expects to have a significant role in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system, per Michael Canelo of SI, and there's room for the team to increase its usage of two-TE sets. The Raiders were also reportedly shopping Mayer as a trade candidate early in the offseason, and if the 2023 second-round pick is able to flash during preseason action, beginning Thursday night at Seattle, he could reignite such conversations around the league.