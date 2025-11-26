Raiders' Michael Mayer: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Mayer exited this past Sunday's loss to the Browns after logging 13 snaps on offense, and the tight end's 'DNP' on Wednesday clouds his Week 13 status. Mayer now has two more chances to practice before the Raiders unveil their final injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
