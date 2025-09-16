Mayer has two receptions on as many targets for nine yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

Mayer was likely swooped up by concerned Brock Bowers (knee) managers this weekend after the star tight end was in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest. The latter wound up suiting up and playing his regular allotment of snaps, limiting Mayer to his usual backup role and marginal production. With Bowers finishing Monday's contest without issue, Mayer will return to fantasy irrelevance in Week 3.