Mayer caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers, ultimately capping the 2024 season with 21 receptions for 156 yards on 32 targets across 11 games.

Mayer appeared in the Raiders' final eight contests of the season after missing Weeks 4-9 due to personal reasons, and his return was highlighted by a seven-catch, 68-yard performance in Week 14 at Tampa Bay. The 2023 second rounder's fantasy ceiling remained limited by the emergence of fellow tight end Brock Bowers, who set multiple rookie records en route to a 112-1,194-5 receiving line on 153 targets in 17 games. Mayer has two years remaining with the Raiders on his own rookie contract, but given Bowers' dominance and the fact that Las Vegas' current regime didn't draft Mayer, the Notre Dame product could be a valuable trade candidate this offseason.