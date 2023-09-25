Mayer was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers, but he otherwise didn't record an official reception.

Mayer's only target resulted in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (concussion) first of three interceptions, and the rookie was out-snapped 55 to 34 by fellow tight end Austin Hooper, who also was held without a catch. Mayer has hauled in just one pass for two yards through the first three games of his NFL career.