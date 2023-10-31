Mayer caught one of two targets for 19 yards in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Mayer was one of four players that tied for second on the team in receiving yards behind Josh Jacobs' 27, as Jimmy Garoppolo (back) threw for only 126 yards in his return from a one-game absence. Fellow tight end Austin Hooper was among those four players, but Mayer has 133 receiving yards to Hooper's 49 in Garoppolo's last three starts. The rookie tight end let out some anger over Vegas' poor offensive performance with a huge hit on special teams, accounting for Mayer's first career tackle. Mayer and the rest of Vegas' passing game will look to get back on track in Week 9 against the Giants.