Mayer caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots.

Mayer went from having 10 targets in the team's Week 4 loss to Kansas City to a season-low one target versus New England. Fellow tight end Brock Bowers (10) recorded double-digit targets for the third straight contest, and the Las Vegas passing attack funnels through him primarily. With a potential quarterback change from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza on the horizon, Mayer's outlook moving forward is uncertain.