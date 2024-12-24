Mayer was unable to haul in his only target in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.
After emerging with a seven-catch, 68-yard performance in Week 14, Mayer has since posted a disappointing 1-11-0 receiving line on three targets over the Raiders' past two games. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued to shine Sunday, as he racked up 11 receptions for 99 yards on 13 targets. Expect Mayer to continue taking a backseat to Bowers at New Orleans in Week 17.
