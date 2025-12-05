Raiders' Michael Mayer: Out again in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Mayer hasn't been able to practice since he sustained an ankle injury Week 12 against the Browns, and while he'll be absent for a second consecutive contest Sunday, coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism that the third-year pro will be able to return Week 15 at Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 14, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. With Mayer sidelined again, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon will take on the TE reps that don't go to top option Brock Bowers.
