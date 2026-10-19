Mayer brought in seven of nine targets for 95 yards in the Raiders' 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Mayer set a new single-game career high in receiving yards while outpacing position mate Brock Bowers by 25 yards in the high-scoring loss. Mayer's reception total was a team high for Las Vegas on the afternoon and served as the fourth-year pro's second best of the season. There clearly appears to be consistent room for both athletic tight ends in head coach Klint Kubiak's offense, especially with the Raiders' receiving corps lacking some depth and experience behind Tre Tucker.