Mayer caught two passes on as many targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

In his second game back from a six-week absence, Mayer played 34 of a possible 77 offensive snaps behind fellow tight end Brock Bowers, who saw double-digit targets for a second straight contest. Mayer continues to serve as the No. 2 TE behind the standout rookie in an offense that will have a new signal caller at the helm in Week 13 against the Chiefs after Gardner Minshew fractured his collarbone during Sunday's loss.