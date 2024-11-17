Mayer (personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Mayer had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but after practicing fully Wednesday through Friday and then being reinstated from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, his availability for Sunday's contest never appeared to be in much jeopardy. He'll be suiting up for the first time since Week 3, after having missed the Raiders' last six games prior to the team's Week 10 bye while tending to a personal matter. With fellow tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) sitting out Sunday, look for Mayer to serve as the clear No. 2 option behind standout rookie Brock Bowers. Over his first three appearances of 2024, Mayer's snap shares ranged between 49 and 63 percent, with the 23-year-old producing a 4-21-0 receiving line on seven targets.