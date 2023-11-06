Mayer caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Josh Jacobs (26-98-2) and the Raiders' ground game were more than enough to make quick work of the reeling Giants, resulting in another low-usage game for Mayer. The rookie tight end continued to start over veteran Austin Hooper after the Raiders cleaned house this past week, but the latter's presence continues to eat into what little fantasy value Mayer has generated through nine weeks so far. Perhaps Las Vegas' new coaching staff will look to develop the 22-year-old with more targets in the second half of the season. Mayer's current role is simply too small to rely on as a starting option in fantasy for next Sunday's game against the Jets.