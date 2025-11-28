Raiders' Michael Mayer: Ruled out versus Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Chargers.
Mayer didn't practice this week, with his next chance to see game action set to arrive Dec. 7 against the Broncos. In his absence this weekend, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon will work behind Las Vegas' top tight end Brock Bowers.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Earns four targets in MNF loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Three catches in Week 10•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Targeted seven times in OT loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Limited to one catch Sunday•