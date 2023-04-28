The Raiders selected Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Las Vegas dealt Darren Waller to the Giants this offseason, making tight end a need. The board set up well for them as only one tight end went in the first round, and the Raiders were able to get a player that many had ranked as the top prospect at this position. Mayer (6-4, 249) is a "complete" tight end in that he's an asset both as a blocker and as a receiver. The Notre Dame product carried the Irish passing game during his three years in South Bend, leading them in receptions each of those seasons and finishing with 180 career grabs. His combine performance was something of a disappointment, as his 4.7 speed was not ideal for a player under 250 pounds. Still, Mayer projects to be in the mix right away for not just run-blocking snaps, but targets as well.