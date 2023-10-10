Mayer had two receptions (on three targets) for 39 yards in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Mayer entered Monday's contest with just one catch for two yards on two targets across four games, so this was actually a significant step forward for the rookie as he adjusts to the pro level. Teammate Austin Hooper also had two catches in the win but generated just 11 yards with his limited opportunities. Las Vegas' timeshare has nullified any marginal value either tight end would have created as traditional starters. Mayer will look to build off his two-catch game as the Raiders stay put to host the Patriots in Week 6.