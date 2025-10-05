Mayer (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Though Mayer was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, he wasn't able to make enough progress in his recovery from the brain injury to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Mayer typically serves as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end when he's available, but his absence will loom larger in Week 5 since starter Brock Bowers (knee) is inactive for the first time in his career. With Bowers and Mayer in street clothes, the Raiders are left with Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon and practice-squad call-up Albert Okwuegbunam as their available options in the position group.