Mayer brought in six of seven targets for 32 yards in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Filling the No. 1 tight end role with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, Mayer set the pace for the Raiders in targets while also tying for the team lead in receptions. Mayer gained 14 of his yards on one catch, so he was mired in an extreme short-area role for the majority of the afternoon. Nevertheless, Mayer has proven capable of offering useful production as Bowers' fill-in on multiple occasions, although he could revert to his usual reserve role in light of reports that Bowers could be ready for his season debut as early as next Sunday's Week 2 road matchup against the Chargers.