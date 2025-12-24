The Raiders placed Brock Bowers (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, which means Mayer will serve as the Raiders' No. 1 tight end for the final two games of the regular season, beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mayer has operated as the backup tight end for most of the season, though his best outing of the season -- five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in a Week 6 win against the Titans -- came when Bowers was sidelined. With Bowers done for the year, Mayer will operate as the Raiders' top tight end in Week 17 and 18 while Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon provide depth at the position.