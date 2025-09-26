Mayer (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Mayer exited Las Vegas' Week 3 loss at Washington in the first half and eventually was ruled out due to a concussion. Considering he has yet to practice this week, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Friday's injury report ultimately may provide a ruling on Mayer's status for Week 4 action.